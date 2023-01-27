Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

DNG stock opened at C$2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$114.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

