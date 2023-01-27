Henderson International Income Trust plc (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

HINT stock opened at GBX 182.15 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.31. The company has a market capitalization of £356.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2,592.86. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.29).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

