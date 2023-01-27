Henderson International Income Trust plc (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

HINT stock opened at GBX 182.15 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.31. The company has a market capitalization of £356.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2,592.86. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.29).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.