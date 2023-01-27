Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 9th

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $67.92 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,105 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

