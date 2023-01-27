Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Marine Products by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.