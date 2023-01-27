Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,410,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.