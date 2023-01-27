Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) to Issue — Dividend of $0.52 on March 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.
