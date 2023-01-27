Sunoco LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunoco by 2,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

