Sunoco LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunoco by 2,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Dividend History for Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.