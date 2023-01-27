Park National Co. (PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on March 10th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Park National has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. Park National has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.59.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

