Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 836,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,359 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $410.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

