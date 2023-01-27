Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

VALE opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

