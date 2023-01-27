Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navient by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 38.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NAVI stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

