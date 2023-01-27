2,377 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $410.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

