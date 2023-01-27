Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.01 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.