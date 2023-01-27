Truist Financial Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $49.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

