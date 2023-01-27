Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.34. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ashland by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

