Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALB opened at $279.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.60. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.