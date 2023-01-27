S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.55.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

