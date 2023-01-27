Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.
Amcil Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
About Amcil
