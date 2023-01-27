Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCIGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th.

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile

