Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Featured Stories
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.