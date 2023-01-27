Hargreaves Services Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 435.44 ($5.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £141.64 million and a PE ratio of 423.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Hargreaves Services has a 1 year low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 622.20 ($7.70). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.68.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

