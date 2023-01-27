Hargreaves Services Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 435.44 ($5.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £141.64 million and a PE ratio of 423.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Hargreaves Services has a 1 year low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 622.20 ($7.70). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.68.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
