NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 74.53 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £165.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,490.66. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.40 ($1.11). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.02.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
