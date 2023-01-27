Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raises Dividend to $1.67 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.6706 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €145.00 ($157.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

