Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,115 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $58.85 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

