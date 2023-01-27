Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVR were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,569.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,725.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,403.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

