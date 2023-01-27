Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,175 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

NYSE CFG opened at $43.12 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

