Independent Advisor Alliance Has $369,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newmont were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

