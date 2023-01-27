Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

INVH stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

