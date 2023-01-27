Independent Advisor Alliance Has $356,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52.

