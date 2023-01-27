Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,565 shares of company stock worth $7,278,459 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.69 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

