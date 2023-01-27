Independent Advisor Alliance Has $363,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

