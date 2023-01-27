Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Up 5.5 %

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

Snowflake stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

