Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $295.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.21. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $658.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

