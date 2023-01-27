Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $6,294,063. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

