Independent Advisor Alliance Has $401,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

