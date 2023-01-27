Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 365 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

GLDM opened at $38.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

