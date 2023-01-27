Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after buying an additional 4,777,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 207,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,130,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 874,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.22 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

