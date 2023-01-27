Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 606 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in GXO Logistics by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 5,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GXO Logistics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.5 %

GXO stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

