Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 20,123 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lucid Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 264,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.