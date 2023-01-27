Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 311 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

