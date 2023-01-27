Independent Advisor Alliance Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $270.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

