Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,700 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

BROS opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.05 and a beta of 2.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

