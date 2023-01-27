Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,700 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.05 and a beta of 2.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

