Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,891 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $4,586,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

