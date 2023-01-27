Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 359 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.