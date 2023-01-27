LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

