Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ES opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

