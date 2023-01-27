Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 16,234,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,467,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

