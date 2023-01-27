Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 5,901 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in V.F. were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

