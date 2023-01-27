Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

