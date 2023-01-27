Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

