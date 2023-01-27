Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Up 4.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 665,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 644,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

